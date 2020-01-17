List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, salad, fresh fruit, pudding, soup;
Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, spinach salad, yogurt pie, veggie soup;
Wednesday – Pork with green beans and tomatoes, corn, rice, salad, carrot cake, bean soup;
Thursday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit, soup;
Friday – Chicken tenders, baked French potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot and raisin salad, wheat bread, banana, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – HealthCare Partners Doc Talk (New Year’s resolutions) 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Coin Club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – NO ACTIVITIES;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – CLOSED – Martin Luther King Jr. Day;
Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, colorful salad, steamed broccoli, peaches, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, roasted Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, fresh banana;
Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, steamed peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll, beef barley soup, cookie;
Friday – Chef’s salad with chick peas, turkey bean soup, sliced apples, chocolate pudding.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – CLOSED – Martin Luther King Jr. Day;
Tuesday – Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Wednesday – Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, mixed salad, yogurt;
Thursday – Beef stew with veggies, biscuits with honey, mixed green salad, fresh fruit;
Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies, crisp bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, muffins with honey, orange juice.