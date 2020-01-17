List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, salad, fresh fruit, pudding, soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, spinach salad, yogurt pie, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Pork with green beans and tomatoes, corn, rice, salad, carrot cake, bean soup;

Thursday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit, soup;

Friday – Chicken tenders, baked French potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot and raisin salad, wheat bread, banana, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – HealthCare Partners Doc Talk (New Year’s resolutions) 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; Coin Club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – NO ACTIVITIES;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – CLOSED – Martin Luther King Jr. Day;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, colorful salad, steamed broccoli, peaches, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, roasted Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, steamed peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll, beef barley soup, cookie;

Friday – Chef’s salad with chick peas, turkey bean soup, sliced apples, chocolate pudding.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 20 – Jan. 24.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED – Martin Luther King Jr. Day;

Tuesday – Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, mixed salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Beef stew with veggies, biscuits with honey, mixed green salad, fresh fruit;

Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies, crisp bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, muffins with honey, orange juice.