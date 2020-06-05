98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. As some food items are becoming difficult to get, substitutions will be made when necessary. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Meatball sub, salad, carrots, yogurt pie;

Tuesday – Ham steak, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat roll, fruit fluff, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, squash, orange-spinach salad, fruit, cake;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit/yogurt, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, green beans, brown rice, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 8 – June 12.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – BBQ beef on whole wheat bun, baked beans, red herbed potatoes, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken quarter, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Egg salad on bed of lettuce with celery and green onions, whole wheat wafers, steamed green beans, lime Jell-O with pears;

Thursday – Meatball slider on whole wheat bun with sauce and mozzarella, seasoned zucchini, oven baked fries, mixed green salad, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the backup information for the Nye County Commi ...
Storm Area 51 cost Nye County $363,000
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

More than seven months after the Storm Area 51 event that had Nye County in an official state of emergency, the county now has a view of just how much the event cost it, with a reported $363,000 in unbudgeted expenses connected to the phenomenon that grew out of what was originally intended as a social media joke.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Make the effort to find your quiet place, where ...
DAN SIMMONS: Get back to nature, enjoy the sounds of silence
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even as we see improvement in the current pandemic, but continue the process of quarantine, isolation, hibernation and social distancing, do what you can by continuing to work at home, work with government programs and creditors.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.