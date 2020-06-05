List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. As some food items are becoming difficult to get, substitutions will be made when necessary. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Meatball sub, salad, carrots, yogurt pie;

Tuesday – Ham steak, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat roll, fruit fluff, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, squash, orange-spinach salad, fruit, cake;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit/yogurt, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, green beans, brown rice, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 8 – June 12.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – BBQ beef on whole wheat bun, baked beans, red herbed potatoes, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken quarter, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Egg salad on bed of lettuce with celery and green onions, whole wheat wafers, steamed green beans, lime Jell-O with pears;

Thursday – Meatball slider on whole wheat bun with sauce and mozzarella, seasoned zucchini, oven baked fries, mixed green salad, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.