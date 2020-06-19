List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus details have been announced by area senior centers, including the Pahrump Senior Center shown in this file photo.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole wheat roll, salad, pineapple delight;

Tuesday – Sweet garlic chicken, angel hair pasta, asparagus, salad, tomato soup;

Wednesday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, strawberry dessert;

Thursday – Cheese-stuffed/bacon-wrapped Anaheim peppers, Spanish rice, corn, salad, pudding, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach crisp.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad, low-fat Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild long-grain rice, California veggies, fresh orange slices, whole wheat bread;

Wednesday – Beef taco with taco sauce/beans/lettuce/onion/sour cream/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, apricot;

Thursday – Salmon patties, potato pancakes with green onions, steamed peas, cantaloupe, sugar cookie;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, hash browns with veggies, low-sodium bacon, muffins, orange juice.