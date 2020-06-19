92°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole wheat roll, salad, pineapple delight;

Tuesday – Sweet garlic chicken, angel hair pasta, asparagus, salad, tomato soup;

Wednesday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, strawberry dessert;

Thursday – Cheese-stuffed/bacon-wrapped Anaheim peppers, Spanish rice, corn, salad, pudding, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach crisp.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad, low-fat Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild long-grain rice, California veggies, fresh orange slices, whole wheat bread;

Wednesday – Beef taco with taco sauce/beans/lettuce/onion/sour cream/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, apricot;

Thursday – Salmon patties, potato pancakes with green onions, steamed peas, cantaloupe, sugar cookie;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, hash browns with veggies, low-sodium bacon, muffins, orange juice.

THE LATEST
Multiple fireworks shows to light up Nye County communities
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing so much disruption to daily life and the public gatherings that bring everyone together, residents all across Nye County will undoubtedly be delighted to learn that the annual fireworks shows across the county have not been canceled and will go ahead as planned this Independence Day.

Nevada Humanities moves exhibitions series online
As part of the ongoing Nevada Humanities Exhibition Series, a new exhibition, "Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering," opened online June 4 at nevadahumanities.org and will be on display as a virtual gallery indefinitely.

Good crowd welcomes racing back to Pahrump Valley Speedway
An overflow crowd and a full roster of drivers — taking COVID-19 restrictions into account — greeted the return of racing to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday night.

In Season: Turning your pesky weed problem into garden gold
One of the most common questions posed in my gardening club every spring is, "How do I get rid of weeds?" It seems everyone is looking for a magical spray that they only need to use once, and the weeds will never return. Such a spray does not exist.

Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
From downtown Las Vegas to the state's wilderness, Nevada's history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada's oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Pahrump's Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
It's been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.