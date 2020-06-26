96°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie;

Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stir fry, brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Thursday – Turkey sandwich, mixed veggies, spinach salad, fruit, clam chowder;

Friday – Fourth of July BBQ – Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Chef’s salad with turkey/ham/eggs/celery/cheese, ranch dressing, steamed spinach, whole wheat crackers;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – No menu information available;

Thursday – No menu information available;

Friday – No menu information available.

