List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie;

Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stir fry, brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Thursday – Turkey sandwich, mixed veggies, spinach salad, fruit, clam chowder;

Friday – Fourth of July BBQ – Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Chef’s salad with turkey/ham/eggs/celery/cheese, ranch dressing, steamed spinach, whole wheat crackers;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – No menu information available;

Thursday – No menu information available;

Friday – No menu information available.