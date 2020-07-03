List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 6 – July 10.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – Fourth of July holiday;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, baby carrots, pea salad, banana cake, bean soup;

Wednesday – Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Thursday – Ham and cheese sliders, green beans, pasta salad, pineapple cake, soup;

Friday – Baked fish, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 6 – July 10.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 6 – July 10.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ beef on whole wheat bun, baked beans, red herbed potatoes, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing;

Tuesday – Hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed peas, tossed mixed green salad, applesauce cup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with onion/ham/cheese/eggs/celery, ranch dressing, steamed spinach, whole wheat crackers, apple crisp;

Thursday – Meatball slider on whole wheat bun with sauce and mozzarella, seasoned zucchini, oven baked fries, mixed green salad, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.