Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

July 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 13 – July 17.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, rice, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, applesauce;

Tuesday – Baked ziti, broccoli salad, garlic toast, peach crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, carrots, rice, fruit, pudding;

Thursday – Stuffed bell peppers, corn, salad, banana pudding, bean soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 13 – July 17.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 13 – July 17.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or fresh fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken quarter, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Bacon/lettuce and tomato sandwich on whole wheat toast, oven-baked fries, steamed corn with butter, kidney bean salad, chocolate cake;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, whole wheat roll, strawberry banana yogurt;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, crisp low-sodium bacon, bagel with cream cheese, fruit, orange juice.

