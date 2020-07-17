List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Loaded baked potato with bacon and cheese, broccoli, cucumber salad, fruit salad;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, citrus delight, bean soup;

Wednesday – Roast beef sub with lettuce/tomatoes/onions, chips, carrot salad, apple delight;

Thursday – Chicken and broccoli, salad, muffin, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered.

If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad, low-fat Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Cream of broccoli soup with cheddar cheese, whole wheat crackers, low-sodium ham sandwich on rye, crisp apple;

Wednesday – Beef taco with taco sauce, beans/lettuce/onion/sour cream/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, apricot;

Thursday – Cowboy chicken grillers, hash brown casserole, baked beans, tossed salad, banana;

Friday – Waffles with butter and syrup, egg casserole with veggies, low-sodium sausage patty, orange juice.