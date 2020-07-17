List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.
Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Loaded baked potato with bacon and cheese, broccoli, cucumber salad, fruit salad;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, citrus delight, bean soup;
Wednesday – Roast beef sub with lettuce/tomatoes/onions, chips, carrot salad, apple delight;
Thursday – Chicken and broccoli, salad, muffin, fruit, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered.
If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad, low-fat Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Tuesday – Cream of broccoli soup with cheddar cheese, whole wheat crackers, low-sodium ham sandwich on rye, crisp apple;
Wednesday – Beef taco with taco sauce, beans/lettuce/onion/sour cream/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, apricot;
Thursday – Cowboy chicken grillers, hash brown casserole, baked beans, tossed salad, banana;
Friday – Waffles with butter and syrup, egg casserole with veggies, low-sodium sausage patty, orange juice.