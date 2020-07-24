List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, fruit cup;
Tuesday – Ham steak, yams, Hawaiian rolls, corn, chocolate pudding, soup;
Wednesday – Steak strips, brown gravy with onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, corn, pears;
Thursday – Shoyu chicken with rice, broccoli salad, fruit, carrot cake;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, squash, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – French bread pizza with sausage and veggies, colorful salad, chicken noodle soup, yogurt;
Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Oven baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas and carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll with honey;
Friday – French toast with strawberries, sausage links, hash browns, orange juice.