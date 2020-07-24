List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, fruit cup;

Tuesday – Ham steak, yams, Hawaiian rolls, corn, chocolate pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Steak strips, brown gravy with onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, corn, pears;

Thursday – Shoyu chicken with rice, broccoli salad, fruit, carrot cake;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, squash, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 27 – July 31.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – French bread pizza with sausage and veggies, colorful salad, chicken noodle soup, yogurt;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Oven baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas and carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll with honey;

Friday – French toast with strawberries, sausage links, hash browns, orange juice.