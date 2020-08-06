List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad, savory style beans, pineapple poppyseed salad;

Tuesday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, pineapple cake;

Thursday – Hawaiian kielbasa, parsley potatoes, whole wheat roll, baby carrots, peach crisp, veggie soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – *Breakfast* Bacon, scrambled eggs, country-style fried potatoes, biscuits with country gravy, fresh cantaloupe, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yam, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Sloppy joe on a bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, peaches, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Brats on a bun with sauerkraut, macaroni salad with peas, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing, peach dump cake;

Tuesday – Chili with meat sauce, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, sliced cucumber salad, peach yogurt;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, salad with dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Beef taco with taco sauce/cheese/lettuce/tomato/sour cream/guacamole, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, apricot;

Friday – *Breakfast* Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, bacon, fruit, orange juice.