List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad, savory style beans, pineapple poppyseed salad;
Tuesday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, soup;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, pineapple cake;
Thursday – Hawaiian kielbasa, parsley potatoes, whole wheat roll, baby carrots, peach crisp, veggie soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) the week of August 10 – August 14.
The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.
Monday – *Breakfast* Bacon, scrambled eggs, country-style fried potatoes, biscuits with country gravy, fresh cantaloupe, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yam, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Thursday – Sloppy joe on a bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;
Friday – Lemon-baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, peaches, whole wheat roll.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Brats on a bun with sauerkraut, macaroni salad with peas, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing, peach dump cake;
Tuesday – Chili with meat sauce, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, sliced cucumber salad, peach yogurt;
Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, salad with dressing, fruit;
Thursday – Beef taco with taco sauce/cheese/lettuce/tomato/sour cream/guacamole, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, apricot;
Friday – *Breakfast* Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, bacon, fruit, orange juice.