80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

August 6, 2020 - 4:53 pm
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad, savory style beans, pineapple poppyseed salad;

Tuesday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, pineapple cake;

Thursday – Hawaiian kielbasa, parsley potatoes, whole wheat roll, baby carrots, peach crisp, veggie soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – *Breakfast* Bacon, scrambled eggs, country-style fried potatoes, biscuits with country gravy, fresh cantaloupe, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yam, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Sloppy joe on a bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, peaches, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Brats on a bun with sauerkraut, macaroni salad with peas, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing, peach dump cake;

Tuesday – Chili with meat sauce, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, sliced cucumber salad, peach yogurt;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, salad with dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Beef taco with taco sauce/cheese/lettuce/tomato/sour cream/guacamole, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, apricot;

Friday – *Breakfast* Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, bacon, fruit, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Desert National Wildlife Refuge The Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada is shown in this ...
CHUCK BAKER: Land, Land, but not an inch to spare
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Don’t Fence Me In” was a popular song in the 1940s. Some might say it could be today’s theme song for Nellis AFB. Between all the land held in Nevada by the local air base and the Bureau of Land Management, it appears that control over boundaries and borders will be with Silver State entities for quite some time. And not just in the south.

Getty Images You may see ants in your garden from time to time. While they tend to cause littl ...
IN SEASON: Okra, a southern favorite for your western garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Okra may be considered a staple crop in the American South, but it also grows very well in our hot dry climate. As a member of the mallow family, it puts on a stunning display of delicate yellow flowers.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley High School baseball coach Brian Hayes has announced a ...
Pahrump fall baseball meeting set for Aug. 4
Staff Report

There will be a mandatory fall club baseball meeting for 16-and-under and 18-and-under teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ian Deutch Field No. 1.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted another Pahrump ...
Musial is top winner at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Charity Musial captured Division A of the Certified “Whoops” Singles, the Handicap Side Pot and the Scratch Side Pot, pocketing $125 to leave as the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s July 25 event at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Kim Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participants in the Firecracker Open after the h ...
Swain wins Shade Tree Open, teams with Jacobs at Firecracker in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona used an overwhelming edge in ringers to overcome a 54-point differential and go undefeated in Class A to win the Shade Tree Open horseshoes tournament on July 18 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.