List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 17 – August 21.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cauliflower, coleslaw, biscuit;

Tuesday – Turkey sandwich, tomato-cucumber salad, oranges, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Pork verde, rice, refried beans, corn, fruit;

Thursday – Battered cod, baked French fries, peas, salad, butterscotch pudding;

Friday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 17 – August 21.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – French dip sandwich, baked French fries, broccoli salad, strawberries, brownies;

Tuesday – Oven-fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, honey dressing, orange-mango cup, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie with peas and carrots, glazed zucchini, colorful salad, mixed berry cup;

Thursday – Swedish meatballs, steamed broccoli and mushrooms, mixed salad with chick peas, pears, whole wheat roll, pudding;

Friday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 17 – August 21.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions,call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, orange-spinach salad, plums or fresh fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken quarter, roasted veggies, potato salad, whole wheat dinner roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, garden salad with Italian dressing, garlic bread, lemon cake;

Thursday – Bacon/lettuce/tomato sandwich on toasted rye bread, pasta salad, fresh carrots, fruit;

Friday – *Breakfast* Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.