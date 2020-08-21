List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Ham steak, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, pears;

Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice, broccoli salad, 3-bean salad, baked apple, soup;

Wednesday – Chili-cheese dog on whole wheat bun, low-sodium chips, celery sticks, mandarin oranges;

Thursday – Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, carrots, spiced applesauce, lentil soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff with noodles, pea salad, fruit, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – Baked stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, oat bran roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fresh fruit salad;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, whole wheat garlic bread, mixed berry cup;

Friday – BBQ brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, ranch-style beans, corn, applesauce.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, steamed veggies, garden salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, garden salad, apple crisp;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach with Catalina dressing and fruit;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage with onion and peppers on bun, hash brown casserole, baked beans, garden salad with dressing, fruit;

Friday – *Breakfast* Waffles with butter and syrup, egg casserole with veggies, low sodium sausage patty, orange juice.