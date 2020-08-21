List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Ham steak, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, pears;
Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice, broccoli salad, 3-bean salad, baked apple, soup;
Wednesday – Chili-cheese dog on whole wheat bun, low-sodium chips, celery sticks, mandarin oranges;
Thursday – Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, carrots, spiced applesauce, lentil soup;
Friday – Beef stroganoff with noodles, pea salad, fruit, cake.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.
Monday – Baked stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, oat bran roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fresh fruit salad;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, whole wheat garlic bread, mixed berry cup;
Friday – BBQ brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, ranch-style beans, corn, applesauce.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 24 – August 28.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, steamed veggies, garden salad, fruit;
Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, garden salad, apple crisp;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach with Catalina dressing and fruit;
Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage with onion and peppers on bun, hash brown casserole, baked beans, garden salad with dressing, fruit;
Friday – *Breakfast* Waffles with butter and syrup, egg casserole with veggies, low sodium sausage patty, orange juice.