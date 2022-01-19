37°F
Mardi Gras returns to the Nugget

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 18, 2022 - 8:00 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley returns Satu ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley returns Saturday Feb. 12 inside the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room. The registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit, organization was officially founded in Pahrump on March 5, 2006.

Soroptimist International will host a Mardi Gras Ball and fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12, inside the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room, complete with several activities, including both a silent and live auction, along with the all-time favorite games, the Dessert Dash and Pick-a-Prize.

Cocktails and the silent auction are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization providing women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In Nye County, the Soroptimist organization is approaching its 16th year helping women and girls succeed within the Pahrump Valley community and beyond.

Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley is a nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the community.

Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple and must be purchased by Feb. 4.

Call 702-592-5276 for more information.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

