Movie bar opening in Pahrump

K7 Bed and Breakfast announced is opening a movie bar in Pahrump, the business announced this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times K7, at 6050 Thousandaire Blvd., said that starting later this week, it will now show "great movies and binge-worthy shows" on a huge screen, 7.5 feet by 14.5 feet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times K7 Bed and Breakfast, at 6050 Thousandaire Blvd., said that starting later this week, it will now show “great movies and binge-worthy shows” on a huge screen, 7.5 feet by 14.5 feet.

K7 Bed and Breakfast announced is opening a movie bar in Pahrump, the business announced this week.

“The valley of Pahrump has serious problem on their hands – no movie theater,” a news release from the business stated. “Fret not folks! K7 has taken up the mantle and is opening a movie bar.”

K7, at 6050 Thousandaire Blvd., said that starting later this week, it will now show “great movies and binge-worthy shows” on a huge screen, 7.5 feet by 14.5 feet.

K7 has installed a self-serving bar offering eight select refreshing draft beers.

The movie ticket includes a beer card that you simply put in a slot at the beer station to pour yourself up to 30 ounces of beer, the release stated. Those who do not want beer have the option of getting two drinks (wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages). “It is still a bar, so you must be 21+ to enter,” the release stated.

A ticket also will include two slices of K7 pizza or one large popcorn.

“You get all of this value in one $15 ticket,” the release stated.

Those who just want to watch must still pay $15 to enter.

The K7 Movie Bar’s grand opening is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and every following Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Friday will be first three episodes of “The Mandalorian,” a space western series, the announcement said.

Saturday night will be the new feature film “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese, the announcement also said.

“K7 has big plans for this little town,” the movie bar announcement stated. “They will soon offer their own beer and will provide virtual classes from teachers around the world.”

For more information and future showings call 775-513-6227 or follow K7 Movie Bar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.