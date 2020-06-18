76°F
Community

Multiple fireworks shows to light up Nye County communities

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing so much disruption to daily life and the public gatherings that bring everyone together, residents all across Nye County will undoubtedly be delighted to learn that the annual fireworks shows across the county have not been canceled and will go ahead as planned this Independence Day.

In the Pahrump Valley, Zambelli Fireworks will once again put on a vibrant, colorful display of pyrotechnics at Petrack Park. The show, sponsored and paid for by the town, will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The town of Amargosa will also host its own fireworks display on July 4 at the Amargosa Community Park at dusk.

For Tonopah, the local service organization 4 R Kids will host a pyrotechnic show on Independence Day at the Joe Friel Sports Complex once darkness envelops the town.

The town of Round Mountain will host a fireworks show in the Hadley Subdivision the night of July 4.

In Beatty the fireworks show is being sponsored by the town and the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department at Cottonwood Park, with the shells to be lit off at dark.

In addition to the various sparkling spectacles to be held around Nye County, those who want to purchase some fireworks of their own and launch them will be able to do so starting June 26.

From 7 p.m. to midnight on June 26 and 27 as well as July 2 through 5, residents and visitors to the Pahrump Valley can head over to the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site to launch their aerial fireworks safely and legally.

“All visitors who want to launch their own fireworks must have a special permit from one of the five fireworks stores: Area 51, Phantom Fireworks, Red Apple Fireworks, Blackjack Fireworks or Outlaw Pyro,” the town of Pahrump’s tourism website details. “Launch permits are $5 each. The site is first-come-first-serve with a 30-minute limit.”

Residents and visitors are reminded that the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site is the only location in Nye County where fireworks can be legally detonated. All fireworks must be lit by a person 18 years or older.

The Fireworks Shoot Site is located at 3770 Fox Avenue at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road.

For more information contact the hosting entities.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

