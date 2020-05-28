94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Nevada 4-H offering at-home, online activities for summer

Staff Report
May 28, 2020 - 1:32 pm
 

The Nevada 4-H Youth Development Program has developed a variety of activities to engage 4-H youth throughout the state during the summer months.

“Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel all summer Nevada 4-H in-person residential overnight camps, for the health and safety of our campers, volunteers and staff,” explained Carrie Stark, Nevada 4-H program director with the University of Nevada, Reno, Extension. “We know that 4-H summer camps are a valued tradition. So in the spirit of keeping our 4-H youth connected with each other, engaged and learning, we have developed several programs that our youth can participate in whether they are in Reno, Las Vegas or Elko, for example.”

Several programs have begun, such as the Hygge 31-Day Challenge. Hygge is the Danish practice of mindfulness and finding joy in the simple things. Each day in May, 4-H youth participating in the challenge shared a photo of themselves exhibiting this practice, using social media and the appropriate hashtag.

The Nevada 4-H Spirit Week was held in mid-May, with 4-H youth joining in a common task or activity each day. For example, on Monday participants wore their favorite 4-H shirt and posted a photo of themselves in it, and on Tuesday, they sent a thank-you note to someone in the community who has made special efforts to help others during the pandemic. The week concluded with a 5-minute virtual dance party Friday, led by two Nevada 4-H teen leaders.

There was also a STEM learning activity for younger 4-H youth, Cloverbuds, called Cloverbot Challenge. Youth learned about a given topic via Zoom learning sessions, then built a model to illustrate what they learned and shared a photo of their model with other participants.

Thoughtful Thursdays began in mid-May and are in full swing. These are five- to eight-minute videos by 4-H staff of volunteers on topics that might be especially helpful to teens at home coping with the pandemic, such as how to express and manage feelings, exercise tips or helping with the family’s meal planning and preparation.

A Virtual Graduation Celebration will be held May 31-June 6, highlighting the graduating Nevada 4-H seniors and their accomplishments. Photos, plans after graduation, favorite 4-H memories and more will be shared online.

Beginning in June, Nevada 4-H will launch an eight-week animal science-related project, focused on animal by-products. Youth don’t have to be participating in an animal science project already to participate in this project; they just need to have an interest in learning about animals. The program blends online and at-home learning, with lessons and activities focused on learning about beef, dairy, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbits and bees.

A project called “Engineering and Design at Home” will be offered June 15-19 for 11-15 year olds. Students will be challenged to develop a purposeful/useful artifact from reclaimed materials while exploring their creative abilities and reducing their consumption and waste production. The week will include online learning and sharing sessions, and participants will need to dedicate about three hours a day to creating their project. Participants will share their completed projects with each other, friends and family online via a Zoom session at the end of the week, and awards in various categories will be presented.

“So much of education today is about rote memorization and standardized testing,” said Sarah Monique Somma, the Extension’s Clark County 4-H STEAM coordinator. “But if you can’t actually do or apply what’s on the test in real life, is it useful? In this design camp, students will be given an opportunity to show not only what they know but what they can do in a creative way. The engineering and design process facilitates authentic learning, creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication.”

Also June 15-19, the 4-H Pledge Challenge will take place, in which 4-H youth will post photos and/or writings each day on the ways they are exhibiting the four “Hs” during the pandemic: Heart (things they are doing to show love and generosity), Head (creative ways they are overcoming challenges), Hands (things they are doing to help others), Health (ways they are staying healthy).

More projects are in the works for July, including a virtual camp-out, a state communications contest, a Monday night dinner activity and more. For more information on Nevada 4-H’s summer programs for youth, contact your local Extension office or nevada4h@unce.unr.edu. Or, in southern Nevada, email lunan@unr.edu.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the backup information for the Nye County Commi ...
Storm Area 51 cost Nye County $363,000
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

More than seven months after the Storm Area 51 event that had Nye County in an official state of emergency, the county now has a view of just how much the event cost it, with a reported $363,000 in unbudgeted expenses connected to the phenomenon that grew out of what was originally intended as a social media joke.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Make the effort to find your quiet place, where ...
DAN SIMMONS: Get back to nature, enjoy the sounds of silence
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even as we see improvement in the current pandemic, but continue the process of quarantine, isolation, hibernation and social distancing, do what you can by continuing to work at home, work with government programs and creditors.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.