Community

Nevada Humanities moves exhibitions series online

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 12, 2020 - 1:25 pm
 

As part of the ongoing Nevada Humanities Exhibition Series, a new exhibition, “Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering,” opened online June 4 at nevadahumanities.org and will be on display as a virtual gallery indefinitely.

“Colors of the West” normally would be on display to the public at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery in Las Vegas, but it will be hosted virtually because of pandemic restrictions. A curator’s talk will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2 on the Nevada Humanities Facebook page, facebook.com/nevadahumanities. The exhibition will be on continuous display on the Nevada Humanities website.

“Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering” is a sampling of the works that are on display each year at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko. The exhibition was curated by Western Folklife Center staff, including Meg Glaser, artistic director; Jan Petersen, youth education coordinator; and Brad McMullen, programs and National Cowboy Poetry Gathering manager, and is part of their educational programs for Elko County students. Art teachers are given the theme each year, and students create works in a wide range of media and techniques.

“The students in the Elko County School District are very fortunate that the arts are taught in all levels, they are exposed to different mediums, learn to present difficult concepts visually, and these students become an integral part of the gathering,” said Jan Petersen, youth education coordinator for the Western Folklife Center. “We have great kids who jump in and use their incredible minds to create art.”

“When I see the artworks created by Elko County school children each year at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, I am reminded of how our western roots run deep in Nevada,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “Each child finds unique ways to express their own personality and talent through their class art project. From expressive sheep to patterned cowboy boots to beautiful Nevada mountain landscapes, each child renders their creative vision in meaningful ways that resonate with people from across the world.”

The Western Folklife Center gives voice to the traditional and dynamic cultures of the American West. For 36 years the world has come to Elko for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering to share poems, music, art and stories. The education programming is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, Nevada Gold Mines, Wrangler and other donors. Visit westernfolklife.org for more information.

Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent, nonprofit state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. With offices in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities creates public programs and supports public projects that define the Nevada experience and facilitate the exploration of issues that matter to the people of Nevada. Visit nevadahumanities.org for more information.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The pack circles the track during ...
Good crowd welcomes racing back to Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

An overflow crowd and a full roster of drivers — taking COVID-19 restrictions into account — greeted the return of racing to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday night.

Getty Images Use weed tea by pouring the diluted mixture directly on the soil at the base of t ...
In Season: Turning your pesky weed problem into garden gold
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the most common questions posed in my gardening club every spring is, “How do I get rid of weeds?” It seems everyone is looking for a magical spray that they only need to use once, and the weeds will never return. Such a spray does not exist.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.