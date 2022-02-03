Nevada wildlife refuges off limits to target shooters

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are reminding firearms enthusiasts that target shooting on southern Nevada wildlife refuges is prohibited. The agency also urged recreational target shooters to pack out all of their trash. (Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Area firearms enthusiasts take note: the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southern Nevada office is reminding the public that target shooting is not allowed on national wildlife refuges in Southern Nevada.

The reminder is due to recent incidents on the Desert National Wildlife Refuge just north of Las Vegas, agency officials said.

“While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encourages the public to visit the wildlife refuges, laws and regulations are in place to protect the refuges, the wildlife on the refuges, and the public. Target shooting is not an approved activity on wildlife refuges.”

Additionally, officials said there are stiff penalties for those who disregard the law.

“Service law enforcement personnel regularly patrol the wildlife refuges and anyone caught target shooting will be cited for violating federal law,” officials said. “Punishment for such a violation can range from a fine to criminal charges.”

The release went on to state that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service appreciates the public’s cooperation in observing all applicable laws and regulations while on the national wildlife refuges.

“We encourage the public to engage in recreational target shooting where it is legally permitted and remember to pack out all trash,” officials urge. “There are several other places in Southern Nevada where recreational target shooting is allowed and they include the Bureau of Land Management lands.”

