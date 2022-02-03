43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Nevada wildlife refuges off limits to target shooters

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 2, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are reminding firearms enthusiasts that target shootin ...
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are reminding firearms enthusiasts that target shooting on southern Nevada wildlife refuges is prohibited. The agency also urged recreational target shooters to pack out all of their trash. (Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are reminding firearms enthusiasts that target shootin ...
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are reminding firearms enthusiasts that target shooting on southern Nevada wildlife refuges is prohibited. The agency also urged recreational target shooters to pack out all of their trash. (Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Area firearms enthusiasts take note: the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southern Nevada office is reminding the public that target shooting is not allowed on national wildlife refuges in Southern Nevada.

The reminder is due to recent incidents on the Desert National Wildlife Refuge just north of Las Vegas, agency officials said.

“While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encourages the public to visit the wildlife refuges, laws and regulations are in place to protect the refuges, the wildlife on the refuges, and the public. Target shooting is not an approved activity on wildlife refuges.”

Additionally, officials said there are stiff penalties for those who disregard the law.

“Service law enforcement personnel regularly patrol the wildlife refuges and anyone caught target shooting will be cited for violating federal law,” officials said. “Punishment for such a violation can range from a fine to criminal charges.”

The release went on to state that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service appreciates the public’s cooperation in observing all applicable laws and regulations while on the national wildlife refuges.

“We encourage the public to engage in recreational target shooting where it is legally permitted and remember to pack out all trash,” officials urge. “There are several other places in Southern Nevada where recreational target shooting is allowed and they include the Bureau of Land Management lands.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Gently used clothing are just a few of the items available a ...
New thrift store opens with a mission
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Proceeds from the business will support developmentally challenged individuals.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Violet, shows the deer she shot while on a hunt ...
COLUMN: Hunting success in 2021 and dreams of 2022
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Most big game seasons have come to an end and fishing has slowed. We may have overindulged around the holiday table; I’m guilty.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Kalif Gordon (pictured), and Mark Hames, opened 2nd Amendmen ...
New firearms retailer offers onsite shooting range
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s the first of its kind in Pahrump. The gun store also offers another novelty: a full-service coffee shop.

Bureau of Land Management/The Bristlecone Field Office has received funds to help sustain the e ...
Funding will help save endangered Pahrump poolfish
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Bureau of Land Management officials have worked with other agencies over the past five years to improve habitats for the threatened fish, which can be found in three locations at the Shoshone Ponds about 30 miles south of Ely.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley returns Satu ...
Mardi Gras returns to the Nugget
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The annual event is a fundraiser for Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley.