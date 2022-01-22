Never Forgotten Animal Society is relocating its thrift store

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located adjacent to the Never Forgotten Animal Society at 520 East St., the Make an Offer Shoppe is holding a fundraiser this month benefitting the shelter, prior to its move to a new location.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society's Executive Director Pat Lemming holds one of the many cats, kittens and dogs that are up for adoption.

Never Forgotten Animal Society Executive Director Pat Lemming promises there will be no shortage of bargains for an upcoming fundraiser at the 520 East St. location.

Dubbed the “We Don’t Want to Move it Sale,” the facility is inviting the public to wheel and deal at its neighboring Make an Offer Shoppe.

The event runs through the end of this month.

Lemming said she wants to move as much inventory out of the business prior to moving to its new location at 1050 South Dandelion St.

“We have a whole store full of stuff including credenzas, tables and chairs,” she said. “You name it, if it’s anything that goes into a home, we have it and we don’t want to move it to our new location. We will be moving on opening our new store on Feb. 2, so no reasonable offer will be refused.”

Party fundraiser

Lemming also spoke about an upcoming fundraiser being held at Pahrump’s Elks Lodge located at 2220 E. Basin Ave. on Feb. 6.

“We’re gonna have some auctions, dancing and plenty of food,” she said. “It’s going to be one of the really fun times just to come and relax and kick,” she said.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, and there’s limited capacity.

“So tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis because of the seating arrangements,” she said.

Regarding COVID-19 protocols, Lemming said people should use their own common sense.

“We’re going on the assumption that you are an adult and you make those decisions,” she said. “If you feel you are at risk, please do not come. We encourage masks, but that is up to the individual.”

Lemming said the animal society welcomes donations of pet foods and monetary assistance as well.

For more information on Never Forgotten Animal Society call 775-537-8674, or Lemming before 8 p.m. at 775-764-9070.

