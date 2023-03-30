New Southern Nye Grange invites Pahrump to fellowship with them on Saturday, April 1

The mission of the Grange is to provide opportunities for personal development that can build stronger communities. it

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye Grangers, left to right, Elaine MacInnes, Charlene Garban, Mihaela Dumitru, Glenna Elrod, Kathryn Colbert, Rhonda Gosso, and Kay Wessolleck are looking forward to serving the community of Pahrump.

Pahrump is home to one of the newest Granges in the country: Southern Nye Grange.

The National Grange of the Order of the Patrons of Husbandry (AKA the Grange) is one of the oldest organizations in America. Its focus is on family, community, agriculture and beyond. The mission of the Grange is to provide opportunities for individuals and families of all ages to develop to their highest potential in order to build stronger communities and states, as well as a stronger nation. It does this through fellowship, service and legislation in chapters throughout the United States.

Fellowship

The Grange offers its members the opportunity to meet with and get to know their neighbors in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere. It provides a place where children, youth, and adults can grow, develop their talents and social skills, and learn leadership techniques.

Service

The Grange family provides its members with the opportunity to discover and solve community needs, give assistance to individuals in crisis, and network on a continual basis.

Legislation

The Grange supports a grassroots approach to state and federal legislative change by giving its members a voice in state and federal government forums.

With the support of High Desert Grange in Fallon, firebrand Glenna Elrod is building SNG into a vessel of heritage skills and knowledge, with activities that reinforce the self-sufficiency and neighbor-rich legacy America is known for.

Moving to Pahrump from the Reno/Sparks/Fallon area, Elrod has embraced the challenges of creating a new Grange. Once a member of High Desert Grange, she knows what is possible and what is beneficial for a successful chapter.

“I would love for Southern Nye Grange to become one big family,” she said. “Everyone teaching their skills and learning other skills. I would hope that if someone were in trouble, such as a home fire, the group would come together to help. The good, old-fashioned barn=raising attitude.”

SNG currently has members with experience in livestock, kitchen skills, sewing, gardening, and food preservation.

When Elrod talks about future programs, members frequently add more categories they are familiar with. If members are interested in a subject outside the scope of SNG, she reaches out to the community at large to find someone with that particular skill.

“There is no subject that we cannot delve into. Membership interests will lead the way,” she says.

Hiking, biking, goat ownership and more are all on the table. Ask Elrod about her show Shiba Inu (Japanese hunting) dogs and she will fill you in on what it takes to raise and train them successfully.

Not even two months old, SNG is looking into how its members can serve the community.

Wreaths Across America is a possibility. Another possibility is feeding low-income families and the elderly. Aiding people and groups in need is one of the pillars of the Grange and SNG will gladly contribute to the welfare of Pahrump.

Sharing the collective knowledge of Grange members is what inspired Elrod to become a member and what she hopes is passed on. “Some people didn’t get to learn from their grandmother how to do things and Grange helps fill the void,” she says.

Friends, family, and fellowship are the things Elrod likes most about the Grange. She seeks to bring those components together under the umbrella of SNG.

Their next meeting is Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 7810 Jane Ave., Pahrump. Immediately following the meeting is a class on “Setting Up Chicks for Success.”

Membership is required for the class and new members may join that day. For more information about Southern Nye Grange, contact Elrod at 775-378-2265.