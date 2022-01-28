New thrift store opens with a mission

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Gently used clothing are just a few of the items available at Sonoma Thrift Store. The business recently opened its doors at 2100 E. Calvada Blvd. Other items include furniture, tools and houseware goods.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Sonoma Thrift Store's main function is to support individuals with developmental disabilities to help them gain the skills they need to be successful in the workforce, according to Store Administrator Carl Heinz.

Pahrump’s newest thrift store is now serving the community.

Located at 2100 Calvada Blvd., Sonoma Thrift Store has an abundance of various items for bargain hunters hoping to get great deals.

This month, Sonoma hosted a grand opening. Store administrator Carl Heinz said the business’ main function is to support individuals with developmental disabilities to help them gain the skills they need to be successful in the workforce.

“Sonoma Industries takes donations to be sold publicly where all proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities to discover their dreams and life goals,” he said. “We opened this business to benefit the individuals in this area because there are not a lot of companies here that do what we do and because it is a smaller, and rural town.”

Store Manager Krystal Stannard noted that the 501c3 business is hiring at present.

“This is a great opportunity for these individuals because it gives them a place to work and a place to make money and to be very successful people, and that’s what we do,” she said. “We do pay minimum wage. This job has a high turnover rate, so we’re always hiring. It’s not really a high paying job, but it’s a rewarding job and you are helping people out.”

For area residents who are looking to clear some of the clutter out of their closets, Stannard said the thrift store is always accepting donations.

Much of the inventory consists of furniture, clothing, toys, and even tools.

Additionally, for those who are unable to drop off the items, Stannard said the business can arrange to pick them up, including vehicles and boats.

“We welcome any and all, as long as they are not broken,” she noted. “We don’t take mattresses that are not new, but we take anything that is resellable, and cash donations are always accepted. I think that we are getting the word out there about being here and being in this location.”

Sonoma Thrift Store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For additional information call 775-625-7294.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes