Pahrump Community Choir seeks new talent for its spring season

For its spring 2022 season, the group will dig into its archives to pick some of the best-loved songs performed over the years.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Community Choir's 2021 Holiday Talent Show showcased members along with others who lent their talents to the event.

The Pahrump Visual and Performing Arts Council is readying for the start of its next season and is looking for new members.

Rehearsals start Feb. 26 for its spring season.

“On the heels of a different, but very fun and successful holiday season, we are looking forward to getting things started again,” said PVPAC Treasurer and Community Choir Director Ginger Forbes.

The Pahrump Community Choir hosts concerts throughout the year and most recently performed over the Christmas season.

In 2021, Forbes said the group decided to mix up the holiday event to include a talent portion, to better engage the community.

“Last season we did something that we hadn’t done before but will do again,” Forbes said. “We turned our Christmas Concert into a Holiday Talent Show and invited the community to participate.”

Everyone had a great time, Forbes said.

“We had kids from the high school drama class, the band and some of the choir. We were also asked to join the [Pahrump Valley High School] choir for their winter concert,” Forbes said. “We were very happy to support and join them We will be adding the talent show to our plans again in the future.”

The Pahrump Community Choir is sponsored by PVPAC and has performed together for decades, Forbes said.

The group got its start in 1994.

Now, more than 25 years later, the choir is still going strong, and Forbes said everyone revels in the opportunity to take part.

“Some of the founding members that help hold this group together still sing with us,” Forbes said.

For its spring 2022 season, Forbes said the group will be digging into its archives to pick some of the best-loved songs performed over the years and everyone is looking forward to revisiting their old favorites.

New members are welcome, Forbes said.

“We are hoping to increase our membership this season and add some more talent to the group,” she said. “If you are 16 and older, please come and join us. We also hope to include instruments with some of these pieces to make them even more beautiful. If you play, we would love to have you. We are a non-denominational choir and everyone is welcome.”

Pahrump Community Choir rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 26, at the LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road.

The spring concert will be scheduled for some time in early May.

For more information email info@pvpac.org.

