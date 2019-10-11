47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Pahrump Community Choir starts rehearsals for Christmas performance

By Kayla Noyes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Community Choir is getting ready for its annual Christmas performance.

The choir began practicing for the annual holiday performance on Sept. 4.

The Christmas performance will be held at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium, with the time and date to be determined.

The tickets for the Christmas performance will be priced at $5, and all sales go toward continuing the choir, said Ginger Forbes, the choir’s director. This will be the choir’s 17th season, with the theme being “Home For The Holidays.”

The name of the performance came from the songs being more traditional than last year’s performance, Forbes said.

Anyone who is high school age or above are able to join, even if he or she missed the first rehearsal.

“We are a community choir, we’re always looking for people who play and sing,” Forbes said.

Candy Hunt, a member of the group, has been a part of the community choir for 16 years.

Hunt said she likes the soulful part of the songs that have been chosen for this Christmas.

When asked what she would say to those thinking about joining, Hunt said, “Come on, you got it! You’d love it. It’s a friendly group and not judgmental.”

Another member of the group, Dave Green, joined the choir last spring. He is looking forward to being a part of the group for this Christmas performance.

“If you want to sing, we’ve got to build this choir up,” Green said. “Even if you don’t read music, you can pick it up quick.”

The community choir is looking for monetary donations and donations for raffles, which will be given to the Pahrump Arts Council, Forbes said.

Volunteers are needed for the night of the performance to hand out programs, take tickets and do raffles during admission. If you are interested in volunteering, all you have to do is call 801-390-3790.

Forbes also said that they are looking for sponsors to help pay for a Pearl Harbor event in Hawaii, where the choir has been invited to perform in December 2020.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Death Valley National Park Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On ...
Death Valley National Park getting ready to celebrate 25th anniversary
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park is hosting special programs and events in celebration of the park’s 25th birthday Oct. 26 –Nov. 2. On Nov. 2, the park will waive entrance fees, the park said in its news release announcement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

Lillian Browne/Pahrump Valley Times file Sculptures as part of the Goldwell Open Air Museum as ...
Special event set for Red Barn Art Center in rural Nye
Staff Report

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is inviting the public to attend the Bullfrog Biennial at Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Red Barn Art Center on Oct. 25-27, organizers announced.

Divas on a Dime: How to make a charcuterie board on a budget
Divas on a Dime: How to make a charcuterie board on a budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining, a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly, noshy goodies to mix and match.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu
Staff Report

Beginning earlier this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.