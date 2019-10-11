Pahrump Community Choir starts rehearsals for Christmas performance

The Pahrump Community Choir is getting ready for its annual Christmas performance.

Kayla Noyes/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times James Wilson, bass player for the Pahrump Community Choir, and Ginger Forbes, the choir's director. Standing side by side after the second practice for the upcoming Christmas performance.

Kayla Noyes/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Candy Hunt and Dave Green together in Pahrump. All smiles before their second practice for upcoming Christmas performance.

The choir began practicing for the annual holiday performance on Sept. 4.

The Christmas performance will be held at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium, with the time and date to be determined.

The tickets for the Christmas performance will be priced at $5, and all sales go toward continuing the choir, said Ginger Forbes, the choir’s director. This will be the choir’s 17th season, with the theme being “Home For The Holidays.”

The name of the performance came from the songs being more traditional than last year’s performance, Forbes said.

Anyone who is high school age or above are able to join, even if he or she missed the first rehearsal.

“We are a community choir, we’re always looking for people who play and sing,” Forbes said.

Candy Hunt, a member of the group, has been a part of the community choir for 16 years.

Hunt said she likes the soulful part of the songs that have been chosen for this Christmas.

When asked what she would say to those thinking about joining, Hunt said, “Come on, you got it! You’d love it. It’s a friendly group and not judgmental.”

Another member of the group, Dave Green, joined the choir last spring. He is looking forward to being a part of the group for this Christmas performance.

“If you want to sing, we’ve got to build this choir up,” Green said. “Even if you don’t read music, you can pick it up quick.”

The community choir is looking for monetary donations and donations for raffles, which will be given to the Pahrump Arts Council, Forbes said.

Volunteers are needed for the night of the performance to hand out programs, take tickets and do raffles during admission. If you are interested in volunteering, all you have to do is call 801-390-3790.

Forbes also said that they are looking for sponsors to help pay for a Pearl Harbor event in Hawaii, where the choir has been invited to perform in December 2020.