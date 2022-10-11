71°F
Pahrump DAV member Reggie Knight honored for 45 years of service

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are DAV Chapter #15 Senior Vice Commander Richard Goldstein, pin presentation honoree Reggie Knight, DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan and chapter #15 adjutant and DAV Department of Nevada Commander Cathy Girard.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Reggie Knight served in the U.S. Marine Corps but his service didn't end there. After retiring, he joined the DAV and spent 45 years helping his fellow veterans.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows Reggie Knight and his late wife Claudia, who were a well-recognized team in the valley, working to better the lives of those who have served.

Dedication is a highly admirable personal quality and it is one that is exemplified by longtime Pahrump resident Reggie Knight, who was recently honored for decades of commitment to the Disabled American Veterans of Nevada.

“On Sept. 30, 2022, DAV Life Member Reggie Knight was presented with his DAV 45-year pin and a certificate of thanks at his home in Pahrump, Nevada for all he has done for Nevada veterans,” a news release from the nationwide nonprofit announced. “Knight served over 45 years in the DAV of Nevada in many different roles. His last role was as lead Chapter Service Officer, which he stepped down from a few years ago to relax and enjoy his passions, fishing and family.”

Throughout the years, Knight has had an incalculable impact on the DAV’s operations in the Silver State, not just with his own energy and efforts but with his ability to inspire others to action as well. As explained by many of his fellow DAV Chapter #15 members, he was at least partially responsible for their decision to become a part of the nonprofit and membership is the only thing that can keep the DAV going strong.

“Reggie Knight brought me into the DAV and I attribute many of my accomplishments to his mentorship over the years,” DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan stated, adding, “He will be deeply missed.”

And Dolan is far from the only veteran that Knight played a role in recruiting to the DAV.

“I met Reggie in 2008 when I arrived in Pahrump,” fellow DAV member Dr. Tom Waters told the Pahrump Valley Times. “He encouraged me to join the DAV while assisting me with my VA claim paperwork. His friendship and guidance have been crucial to my participation in veteran issues throughout Pahrump and Nye County. Reggie is a veterans’ veteran and a dear friend.”

DAV Department of Nevada Commander Cathy Girard, who also serves as DAV Chapter #15 Adjutant, remarked that she, too, has been touched by Knight’s work with the veteran community and she will sincerely miss his presence as well.

“Reggie is a pillar of knowledge and compassion in the veteran community,” Girard said. “He’s mentored me and he’s a wonderful friend. Reggie is an advocate for veterans disability benefits and has helped a lot of veterans.”

As for what the future holds for Knight, he has plans to continue his pescatarian pursuits in an area that will offer him better opportunity to be with those he loves most, with the release concluding, “Knight has decided to move to Texas to be closer to family and great fishing places.”

The DAV Chapter #15 is always interested in adding new members to its ranks. The organization meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Pahrump Town Annex, 270 N. Highway 160. Additional information can also be found online at www.DAV15Pahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

