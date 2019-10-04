61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Pahrump resident hosting cancer support group

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Local resident Barbara Tennant said she was completely unprepared for one of the most terrible days of her life, the day when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Overwhelmed with emotions and unsure of where to turn for information that was suddenly vital to her, Tennant said that at first she struggled to cope. However, once she gained a handle on her new life situation she made a decision, resolving to establish a Pahrump Cancer Support Group. The goal: to help ensure others who find themselves faced with cancer do not go through what she herself experienced alone.

“I started this support group back before I finished with my cancer treatments,” Tennant told the Pahrump Valley Times in an interview. “Basically, I went into this blind. I had no idea what chemo was, what radiation was, the side effects and all of that and it was scary. So I decided that I wanted to make sure nobody else has to go through that.”

Tennant said she wanted to start the support group in order to allow cancer patients, past and present, to discuss the various treatments they have undertaken or may be considering, as well as the sometimes mind-boggling array of side effects that can take their own toll.

Discussing the possibility that treatment may not work, or that cancer may reoccur, is also important, she said, citing her own cancer recurrence.

Tennant said her first round of treatment was hoped to shrink her tumor but it did not shrink it completely. Now, Tennant is currently undergoing a new treatment, immunotherapy, in which her immune system is triggered to target the cancer cells.

As she goes through the long process of this new treatment, she is sharing the knowledge she’s gaining with all those who attend the Pahrump Cancer Support Group.

Getting the word out to the community that her Pahrump Cancer Support Group is available is a big challenge, Tennant said. Participation in the group has been fairly small so far.

She said she wants to bring together as many people as possible so more and more information can be exchanged, all with the aim of arming cancer patients with knowledge and moral support to help ease their situation.

The Pahrump Cancer Support Group meetings are open to all cancer patients, past or present, and their caregivers. “This will be a place where we can openly talk about treatments, what they do for us and how we feel along the way to becoming well again,” an informational flyer for the support group detailed.

In addition to providing somewhere for cancer patients to openly discuss their experiences with others going through similar ordeals, Tennant has also found a group of people who make knitted caps for the support group members and thanks to area resident Donna Cordova, she also has wigs available for those dealing with the hair loss that often accompanies cancer treatment.

Tennant’s Pahrump Cancer Support Group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. the third Friday of every month in the Desert Greens Clubhouse Card Room, 350 W. Wilson Road.

Those planning to attend are asked to call in advance to reserve a seat. For more information and to reserve a seat call Tennant at 702-539-2225.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cider and the apple bring the perfect bal ...
October brings pumpkin bisque with a twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oh, October!!! It’s officially pumpkin flavored everything month! If you want to see the face of bliss, offer your loved ones this easy-to-prepare scrumptious Pumpkin Apple Cider Soup, lovingly paired with adorable grilled cheese croutons. I kid you not. This is a dish destined to become a fall family favorite.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu
Staff Report

Beginning earlier this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Longtime Pahrump resident Linda DeMeo was selected to ...
Hundreds turn out for 55th Pahrump Fall Festival
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The windy conditions over the weekend didn’t appear to dampen the exhilaration and interest in the 2019 Pahrump Fall Festival, as gusts reached as high as 37 miles per hour on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file A crowd of just under 20 people gathered at the NyE Co ...
Rural transit focus of Nevada effort
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is gathering public input on rural transit services and needs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mr. Hunk from Pahrump Pageant attracted a large crowd on ...
Ben Fluker crowned Hunk from Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Hunk from Pahrump Pageant took place this month with nine local men strutting their stuff before a crowd of nearly 200 attendees at the Sanders Family Winery.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The parade is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber ...
Pahrump Fall Festival parade road closure
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close a portion of Nevada Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue in Pahrump from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 55th annual Fall Festival Parade, NDOT announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui, or Children of Many Cultures, was the fe ...
Pahrump luau brings in thousands to assist young people
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a balmy evening in the Pahrump Valley, area residents donned their Hawaiian-style garb and headed out to the Lakeside Casino RV Resort boathouse for the 2019 CASA Luau, hosted by Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates.