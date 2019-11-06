Pahrump selected for arts grant workshop

Artists, educators, nonprofit organizations and public institutions interested in funding from the Nevada Arts Council are encouraged to participate in one of its free grants workshops scheduled throughout the state, including in Pahrump later this month.

The workshops will focus on the Nevada Arts Council grant program for fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021), applying for a grant using the Nevada Arts Council online grant management system, and preparing competitive and compelling grant applications, the state said in an announcement.

The seven workshops start Nov. 5 in Carson City and conclude Nov. 21 in Pahrump. Other sites are Elko, Reno, Winnemucca, Fallon and Las Vegas.

The Pahrump workshop is planned for 10-11:30 a.m., Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.

For more information, contact the Nevada Arts Council’s Grants Program at grants@nevadaculture.org or 775-687-7104. Those who need accessibility accommodations, please notify the grants program at least three working days prior to the workshop, the state said in its announcement.

Participants can register online at least one week prior to the workshop. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available. Register for all workshops on the web at https://conta.cc/2JBTtJx