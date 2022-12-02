Pahrump Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving dinner

The Pahrump Senior Center served more than 200 meals on Wednesday for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

For more than 15 years, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis and his crew have delivered hot Thanksgiving Dinners to homebound area seniors. The event also allows for EMT's to assess the physical condition of local elderly residents

Site Manager Anne Blankenship gave a special heartfelt thanks to Pahrump’s P3 Partners, who sponsored the event, along with crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, who delivered the hot meals while checking on the welfare of homebound area seniors who are also Meals on Wheels clients.

“Once again they took the time to be sure our homebound seniors got a special meal and at the same time check on their well-being,” Blankenship said. “This tradition has been going on for at least the last 15 years and will continue for many more to come.”

