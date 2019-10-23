75°F
Community

Photo: Witches gather in Beatty

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

More than 80 witches and warlocks gathered at sponsoring Studio 401 Oct. 19 for the second annual Beatty Witches Walk.

The event, which was originally conceived as a women’s affair, drew a few men last year and even more this year.

Upon arrival, participants were signed in and given tags with their witch or warlock names. They were also entered into a drawing for a selection of prizes.

From Studio 401 the group walked to the nearby Beatty Museum, where they signed in and enjoyed a selection of snack foods. They then continued on through the town, from one establishment to another, where they continued to partake of drinks and food.

This year three float trailers were provided so that many of them were able to ride rather than walking.

Some of the costumes were totally or mostly hand made. Others came from Halloween stores. Plenty of creativity was in evidence. One witch’s broom, for instance, was equipped with a bicycle seat and bell.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

