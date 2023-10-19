66°F
Community

PHOTOS: Kids get free flights over Pahrump Valley

Staff Report
October 19, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Updated October 19, 2023 - 3:17 pm
Pahrump’s annual EAA Young Eagles event was Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Calvada Meadows Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapters 1160 of Pahrump and 1300 of Henderson sponsor the event for youth ages 8 through 17.

“They are given a free flight around Pahrump Valley, and it hopefully will inspire them to get interested in aviation, maybe even a career in the field of aviation,” organizers of the event said.

This year’s event saw nine pilots give 71 youths a 20-minute flight around the Pahrump Valley.

Peter Davis snapped these photos for the Pahrump Valley Times.

