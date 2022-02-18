Plan your week with these upcoming events

A look at what’s going on in Pahrump and Nye County.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Movie Night

A family movie night will be hosted by First Southern Baptist Church, 4180 North Highway 160, Friday, Feb. 18.

The movie starts at 6 p.m. They will have a concession stand with lots of snacks and treats.

For any info about the movie call 775-513-6009.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18/SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Workshops at Extension

A gardening workshop on grafting and propagation for adults to learn to graft trees and cacti and other ways to propagate plants will be held at the Cooperative Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., on Friday, Feb. 18, from 2-4 p.m.

Pre-registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/257985921837

A workshop on palm tree care and pruning will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pre-registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/258834630347

Call the Extension at 775-727-5532, ext. 2.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Masonic Breakfast

The Pahrump Masons will be serving their monthly $5 breakfast and open house on Saturday, Feb. 19, between 8 and 10 a.m. at their lodge located at 281 Gemini St.

All are welcome! Please come early as there will be a crowd.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Nevada Gourd Society meeting

The Nevada Gourd Society will host the Pahrump Valley Gourd Patch on February 20. Come and see what you can create with gourds!

The event will take place at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 Fox Ave., and will begin at 1 p.m. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@ gmail.com for more information.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Republican Precinct meeting

A Republican Precinct Meeting for ALL precincts will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Beatty at the Beatty Community Center, (100 A Ave. South). Doors open at 8 a.m. and meetings start at 8:30 a.m. The Nye County Convention will follow the precinct meetings at approximately 10 a.m.

Precinct meetings are free, there is a $25 charge for the County Convention. For more info go to TinyUrl.com/2022NyeGOP.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4/SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Pet charity holding yard sale

Tails of Nye County, a 501(c)(3) spay and neuter charity, 520 East St., #B will hold their semi-annual yard sale on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a special “nothing over $1” sale on Sunday March 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of yard sale items and volunteers are still needed. Please contact Nancy at 702-505-5679.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11/SATURDAY, MARCH 12

2022 Pins and Needles quilt show

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show, at Bob Ruud Community Center, Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Desert Fun.”

This year they will have the always popular bed turning, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes the SMQ Boutique, and more.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband, kids under 12 are free, and husbands get in free with their wives.

For more information contact Joyce Higginbotham at 775-253-4885.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Republican Lincoln Day Dinner

The Nye County Republican Central Committee will hold its Lincoln Day Dinner on March 11 at the Coyote Den Restaurant, 3971 E. Kellogg Road in Pahrump.

Socializing begins at 5:30 and dinner is at 6:30. The cost is $45 and there will be a silent auction as well as a 50/50 raffle with a surprise addition.

All candidates for office are invited and will be given an opportunity to speak. Candidate tables are available. To RSVP and enquire about reserving a table, contact Kaye LaPointe at 432-967-2878.

Email your community calendar events to pchristie@pvtimes.com.