56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

Radio Goldfield coming to Beatty

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Beatty residents will be able to receive another radio station sometime in the near future.

At its Jan. 13 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board approved up to $2,500 for work on the town’s translators to enable reception of KGFN, Radio Goldfield.

Carl Brownfield, creator of the station, was present to explain something about its history, nature and status.

“We’re an all-volunteer, nonprofit,” said Brownfield, who described the station’s content as “all over the place—nostalgic Americana, a lot of bluegrass, in-house comedy, and celebrating the history of local areas.” He also said that a community calendar was broadcast four times a day.

Brownfield said that the station streams on the Internet 24/7 at KFGN.org, and that it has listeners, so far, in 28 countries.

He said they would like to find someone in Beatty to do a program on the history of Beatty and Rhyolite, and would like to establish a satellite studio in Beatty so that some programs could originate there.

How soon the work on the translator, which includes the installation of an antenna mast, can be completed is uncertain. The ground at the translator site is frozen solid this time of year.

In other action, the advisory board approved a second $2,500 for Beatty High School’s Close Up program, which takes students to Washington, D.C. to learn firsthand about government and history.

Steven Sullivan, school sponsor for the program, said that the Amargosa Town Board had donated $10,000 for Close Up. The majority of the students attending Close Up this year are from Amargosa.

As an advisory board, the most the Beatty board can expend at one time without getting approval from the Board of County Commissioners is $2,500.

Station expansion

Radio Goldfield also expanded its reach to Tonopah a the end of 2019. The station, known as “Your Voice of the Old West,” completed a power upgrade to 1,000-watt output on its new tower and antenna array last year.

The station previously did broadcasts at 150 watts.

In a Dec. 27 report in the Pahrump Valley Times, Brownfield said, a recent upgrade included “a new set of infrastructure, including a tower, new transmitter and new antennas.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Interim editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows The Blind Singers of Las Veg ...
Pahrump community invited out for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and coinciding with the nationwide holiday in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be holding its 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds water applications protested by Great Basin Water Co.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than a decade and a half, the town of Pahrump has been working toward development of a huge patch of land with the ultimate goal of turning 427 acres of property into a major recreation facility, the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission is seen presiding over an appeal h ...
Pahrump parcel fee hike overturned by Nye commissioners
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Many Pahrump area property owners have been angry these past few weeks about a future hike in the per parcel fee assessed on their property taxes. And owners haven’t been shy about expressing their frustrations either.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining ...
Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland was re-elected as ...
Strickland turns down chance to lead Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission has entered a new year and one of its first tasks of 2020 was the election of the chair and vice-chair of the commission, as well as those for two of the commission’s sub-entities, the Nye County Board of Highway Commissioners and the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board.