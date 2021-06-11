Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;

Tuesday – Chicken tenders, French baked fries, carrot/celery sticks, carrot salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, applesauce, bean soup;

Thursday – Smothered burritos, Spanish rice, corn, peach crisp, soup;

Friday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad with vinaigrette dressing, savory beans, pineapple salad, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Pro-Care Hospice seminar, Wes, 10:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Turkey pita pocket with avocado/lettuce/tomato/onion, dill pickle, chips, sugar-free Jell-O cup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed green salad, apple crisp;

Wednesday – Parmesan chicken, rice pilaf, corn, BLT salad, cookie;

Thursday – Apple butter pork loin, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, summer salad, spice cake;

Friday – Sloppy Joe on bun, crispy baked fries, roasted veggies, mixed green salad, strawberry ice cream.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, crackers, peanut butter cookie;

Wednesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, Mexican rice, Mexican corn, green salad, pears;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, garden salad, peaches;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.