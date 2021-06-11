Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;
Tuesday – Chicken tenders, French baked fries, carrot/celery sticks, carrot salad, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, applesauce, bean soup;
Thursday – Smothered burritos, Spanish rice, corn, peach crisp, soup;
Friday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad with vinaigrette dressing, savory beans, pineapple salad, soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Pro-Care Hospice seminar, Wes, 10:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Turkey pita pocket with avocado/lettuce/tomato/onion, dill pickle, chips, sugar-free Jell-O cup;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, mixed green salad, apple crisp;
Wednesday – Parmesan chicken, rice pilaf, corn, BLT salad, cookie;
Thursday – Apple butter pork loin, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, summer salad, spice cake;
Friday – Sloppy Joe on bun, crispy baked fries, roasted veggies, mixed green salad, strawberry ice cream.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 14 – June 18
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fruit;
Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, crackers, peanut butter cookie;
Wednesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, Mexican rice, Mexican corn, green salad, pears;
Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, garden salad, peaches;
Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.