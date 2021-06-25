Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, French dressing, oranges, whole wheat bread, soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, low-sodium chips, broccoli, fruit, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday – Beef tacos with salsa, guacamole, Mexicorn, broccoli/cauliflower, fruit, soup;

Friday – Fourth of July BBQ: hamburgers/hot dogs, all the fixings, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, cupcakes, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, crab salad, brownie;

Tuesday – Turkey-spinach wrap, lettuce/tomato/cheese/ dill pickle, chips, strawberry summer salad, low-carb cheesecake;

Wednesday – Chicken and broccoli bake with wild rice, carrot and raisin salad, fruit cup, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Chile casserole with corn, roasted zucchini, cornbread, summer salad, lemon cake;

Friday – Hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings, potato salad, chips, peach cobbler, ice cream.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Beef chili, cornbread, fresh green salad, ambrosia;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread, pudding;

Thursday – Ham stack sandwich on hoagie roll with lettuce/tomato/mayo, oven-baked French fries, fruit cup;

Friday – Pancakes, bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.