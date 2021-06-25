79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Senior Menus

June 25, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, French dressing, oranges, whole wheat bread, soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, low-sodium chips, broccoli, fruit, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday – Beef tacos with salsa, guacamole, Mexicorn, broccoli/cauliflower, fruit, soup;

Friday – Fourth of July BBQ: hamburgers/hot dogs, all the fixings, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, cupcakes, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, crab salad, brownie;

Tuesday – Turkey-spinach wrap, lettuce/tomato/cheese/ dill pickle, chips, strawberry summer salad, low-carb cheesecake;

Wednesday – Chicken and broccoli bake with wild rice, carrot and raisin salad, fruit cup, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Chile casserole with corn, roasted zucchini, cornbread, summer salad, lemon cake;

Friday – Hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings, potato salad, chips, peach cobbler, ice cream.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Beef chili, cornbread, fresh green salad, ambrosia;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread, pudding;

Thursday – Ham stack sandwich on hoagie roll with lettuce/tomato/mayo, oven-baked French fries, fruit cup;

Friday – Pancakes, bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

File photo Players and coaches from Pahrump's District 4 champion Little League Junior All-Star ...
Little League raising funds to send teams to districts
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s an honor to be selected to play on an all-star baseball team that will compete in a district tournament, but there’s a lot more to it than just showing up at a field with a glove.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center