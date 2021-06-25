Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, French dressing, oranges, whole wheat bread, soup;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, low-sodium chips, broccoli, fruit, carrot cake, soup;
Thursday – Beef tacos with salsa, guacamole, Mexicorn, broccoli/cauliflower, fruit, soup;
Friday – Fourth of July BBQ: hamburgers/hot dogs, all the fixings, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, cupcakes, soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, crab salad, brownie;
Tuesday – Turkey-spinach wrap, lettuce/tomato/cheese/ dill pickle, chips, strawberry summer salad, low-carb cheesecake;
Wednesday – Chicken and broccoli bake with wild rice, carrot and raisin salad, fruit cup, peanut butter cookie;
Thursday – Chile casserole with corn, roasted zucchini, cornbread, summer salad, lemon cake;
Friday – Hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings, potato salad, chips, peach cobbler, ice cream.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 28 – July 2
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Beef chili, cornbread, fresh green salad, ambrosia;
Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;
Wednesday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread, pudding;
Thursday – Ham stack sandwich on hoagie roll with lettuce/tomato/mayo, oven-baked French fries, fruit cup;
Friday – Pancakes, bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.