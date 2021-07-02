Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Turkey bacon wrap, peas, salad, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Meatball sub, low-sodium chips, baby carrots, Jell-O with fruit, salad, soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, spinach, fruit, cake, bean soup;

Friday – Baked salmon, buttered potatoes, braised cabbage, spinach salad, cookie, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital July Birthdays, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed vegetable, cucumbers in sour cream, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, cornbread, yogurt;

Thursday – Meatball sub, baked fries, steamed peas and carrots, sugar cookie;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Salisbury steak, roasted red potatoes, roasted cauliflower, carrot salad, dinner roll, pears;

Tuesday – Ritz-baked chicken, Rice-a-Roni, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, cherry cheesecake;

Wednesday – Pork fritters in mushroom gravy, twice-baked potatoes, corn, cranberry salad;

Thursday – Turkey casserole, peas and carrots, BLT salad, dinner roll, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Lemon baked cod, coleslaw, roasted Brussels sprouts, onion rings, lemon bars.