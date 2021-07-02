80°F
Community

Senior Menus

July 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Turkey bacon wrap, peas, salad, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Meatball sub, low-sodium chips, baby carrots, Jell-O with fruit, salad, soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, spinach, fruit, cake, bean soup;

Friday – Baked salmon, buttered potatoes, braised cabbage, spinach salad, cookie, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital July Birthdays, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed vegetable, cucumbers in sour cream, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, cornbread, yogurt;

Thursday – Meatball sub, baked fries, steamed peas and carrots, sugar cookie;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 5 – July 9

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Salisbury steak, roasted red potatoes, roasted cauliflower, carrot salad, dinner roll, pears;

Tuesday – Ritz-baked chicken, Rice-a-Roni, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, cherry cheesecake;

Wednesday – Pork fritters in mushroom gravy, twice-baked potatoes, corn, cranberry salad;

Thursday – Turkey casserole, peas and carrots, BLT salad, dinner roll, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Lemon baked cod, coleslaw, roasted Brussels sprouts, onion rings, lemon bars.

