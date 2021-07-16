Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 19 – July 23.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Philly cheesesteak, cauliflower, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Fried chicken, butter garlic noodles, Brussels sprouts, fruit, cake, soup;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, broccoli salad, Jell-O, fruit;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 19 – July 23

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Turkey pot pie with peas and carrots, au gratin potatoes, broccoli salad, dinner roll, pudding;

Tuesday – Summer squash lasagna, roasted cauliflower, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, garlic bread, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Orange-glazed chicken, wild rice, corn, carrot and chickpea salad, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – BBQ pulled pork sandwich on bun, roasted zucchini, rainbow pasta salad, chocolate coconut bar;

Friday – Tavern-style battered cod, baked fries, steamed spinach, coleslaw, pumpkin dessert.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 19 – July 23

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Baked fish, new parsley potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with French dressing, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Beef tacos with guacamole and chunky salsa, broccoli with cheese, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, whole wheat toast, mixed berries, orange juice.