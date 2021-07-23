Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 30.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, carrots, yogurt pie, soup;

Tuesday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, salad, garlic bread, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Pepper steak, scalloped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, muffin, soup;

Thursday – Kahlua pork, rice, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, bean soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, green beans, salad, fruit.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Blind support, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 23

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, mixed veggies, colorful salad, biscuit, banana pie;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie;

Wednesday – Turkey tetrazzini, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad, French roll, strawberry cup;

Thursday – Country fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, spinach/basil/pasta salad, dinner roll, carrot cake;

Friday – Baby back pork ribs, crab salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, blueberry cobbler.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 30

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, cookie;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, green salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, dinner roll, house salad;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.