Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 30.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, carrots, yogurt pie, soup;
Tuesday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, salad, garlic bread, fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Pepper steak, scalloped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, muffin, soup;
Thursday – Kahlua pork, rice, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, bean soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, green beans, salad, fruit.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Blind support, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 23
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Chicken and dumplings, mixed veggies, colorful salad, biscuit, banana pie;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie;
Wednesday – Turkey tetrazzini, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad, French roll, strawberry cup;
Thursday – Country fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, spinach/basil/pasta salad, dinner roll, carrot cake;
Friday – Baby back pork ribs, crab salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, blueberry cobbler.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 26 – July 30
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, cookie;
Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, green salad, yogurt;
Thursday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, dinner roll, house salad;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.