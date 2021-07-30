Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Swiss steak, pasta, mixed greens, fruit salad, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Orange chicken, rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple salad, egg drop soup;
Wednesday – Pork roast, red potatoes, cabbage, apple crisp, vegetable soup;
Thursday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit, French onion soup;
Friday – Lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, cheesy chicken and rice soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday celebration for August; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits crocheting and knitting group, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6.
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Hamburger-stuffed pepper half;
Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak;
Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, asparagus;
Friday – Grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Senior assistance;
Tuesday – Senior assistance;
Wednesday – Creative writing;
Thursday – Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m.;
Friday – Board games.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;
Wednesday – Pork loin, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, green salad, applesauce;
Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;
Friday – Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, bacon, fruit.