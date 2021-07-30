95°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
Community

Senior Menus

July 30, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Swiss steak, pasta, mixed greens, fruit salad, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Orange chicken, rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple salad, egg drop soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, red potatoes, cabbage, apple crisp, vegetable soup;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit, French onion soup;

Friday – Lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, cheesy chicken and rice soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday celebration for August; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits crocheting and knitting group, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Hamburger-stuffed pepper half;

Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, asparagus;

Friday – Grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Senior assistance;

Tuesday – Senior assistance;

Wednesday – Creative writing;

Thursday – Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m.;

Friday – Board games.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 2 – August 6

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – Pork loin, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, green salad, applesauce;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Friday – Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, bacon, fruit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will roll out a new driver’s license design beginning ...
Nevada driver’s license design receives a makeover
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The next time you apply for a new Nevada driver’s license, the card will look different than it has for at least the past seven years.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Little League Junior All-Stars, including ...
Little League: PV juniors reach district final, lose to Peccole
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After a wild, exhausting and dramatic victory Thursday night over Mountain Ridge, the Pahrump Valley Little League Junior All-Stars had very little left for Friday’s championship game against Peccole.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center