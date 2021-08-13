Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, peas, carrot cake, cream of asparagus soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, carrots, fruit, cake, chicken and rice soup;

Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, broccoli, citrus delight, vegetable beef soup;

Thursday – Chili, cornbread, salad, ambrosia, corn chowder soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, rice, mixed veggies, fruit, cookie, beef and barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Chicken fritter sandwich;

Tuesday – Meatloaf;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich;

Thursday – Country-fried steak, green beans;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – no activities

Tuesday – no activities;

Wednesday – no activities;

Thursday – Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m.;

Friday – Junk food bingo, August birthday party, National Senior Day (21st).

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Friday – Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.