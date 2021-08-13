Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, peas, carrot cake, cream of asparagus soup;
Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, carrots, fruit, cake, chicken and rice soup;
Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, broccoli, citrus delight, vegetable beef soup;
Thursday – Chili, cornbread, salad, ambrosia, corn chowder soup;
Friday – Lemon-baked fish, rice, mixed veggies, fruit, cookie, beef and barley soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20.
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Chicken fritter sandwich;
Tuesday – Meatloaf;
Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich;
Thursday – Country-fried steak, green beans;
Friday – Lemon-baked cod.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – no activities
Tuesday – no activities;
Wednesday – no activities;
Thursday – Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m.;
Friday – Junk food bingo, August birthday party, National Senior Day (21st).
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 16 – August 20
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;
Wednesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;
Friday – Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.