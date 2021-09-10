Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, spinach, bean soup, carrot cake;

Tuesday – Herbed baked chicken, rice, cauliflower, pears, hamburger stew soup;

Wednesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, citrus delight, cheesy potato soup;

Thursday – Pork loin, red potatoes, broccoli, fruit, cake, French onion soup;

Friday – Battered cod, tater tots, coleslaw, pudding, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Lemon cod, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, sweet potato fries;

Wednesday –Sweet and sour chicken, rice;

Thursday – Stuffed cabbage, spaghetti sauce;

Friday – Baby back ribs, potato salad.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – No activities;

Tuesday – No activities;

Wednesday – Creative writing, 10:30-11:25 a.m.

Thursday – No activities;

Friday – No activities.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, green fresh salad, peaches;

Tuesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed peas and carrots, birthday cake;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed rice, steamed peas, fruit;

Friday – Homemade pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.