Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, spinach, bean soup, carrot cake;
Tuesday – Herbed baked chicken, rice, cauliflower, pears, hamburger stew soup;
Wednesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, citrus delight, cheesy potato soup;
Thursday – Pork loin, red potatoes, broccoli, fruit, cake, French onion soup;
Friday – Battered cod, tater tots, coleslaw, pudding, goulash soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17.
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Lemon cod, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts;
Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, sweet potato fries;
Wednesday –Sweet and sour chicken, rice;
Thursday – Stuffed cabbage, spaghetti sauce;
Friday – Baby back ribs, potato salad.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – No activities;
Tuesday – No activities;
Wednesday – Creative writing, 10:30-11:25 a.m.
Thursday – No activities;
Friday – No activities.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 17
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, green fresh salad, peaches;
Tuesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed peas and carrots, birthday cake;
Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed rice, steamed peas, fruit;
Friday – Homemade pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.