90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

Senior Menus

September 17, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple cake, bean soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, garlic bread, cabbage, peach crisp;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, salad, pudding, egg drop soup;

Thursday –Cranberry-glazed chicken over pasta, baby carrots, dinner roll, cream cheese delight, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, cream of spinach soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets knitting group, 11:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Salisbury steak, buttered noodles, butternut squash;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, asparagus;

Wednesday –Polish sausage with peppers and onions;

Thursday – Pork loin, sweet potatoes, broccoli;

Friday – Hamburgers and hot dogs with all sides, chips.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – No activities;

Tuesday – No activities;

Wednesday – painting, 10:30-11:25 a.m.

Thursday – No activities;

Friday – No activities.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday – Baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with French dressing, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Burger stew, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, cornbread, fruit;

Thursday – Pork loin, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, strawberry yogurt;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, whole wheat toast, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will roll out a new driver’s license design beginning ...
Nevada driver’s license design receives a makeover
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The next time you apply for a new Nevada driver’s license, the card will look different than it has for at least the past seven years.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Little League Junior All-Stars, including ...
Little League: PV juniors reach district final, lose to Peccole
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After a wild, exhausting and dramatic victory Thursday night over Mountain Ridge, the Pahrump Valley Little League Junior All-Stars had very little left for Friday’s championship game against Peccole.