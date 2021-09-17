Senior Menus

Getty Images

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple cake, bean soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, garlic bread, cabbage, peach crisp;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, salad, pudding, egg drop soup;

Thursday –Cranberry-glazed chicken over pasta, baby carrots, dinner roll, cream cheese delight, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, cream of spinach soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets knitting group, 11:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Salisbury steak, buttered noodles, butternut squash;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, asparagus;

Wednesday –Polish sausage with peppers and onions;

Thursday – Pork loin, sweet potatoes, broccoli;

Friday – Hamburgers and hot dogs with all sides, chips.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – No activities;

Tuesday – No activities;

Wednesday – painting, 10:30-11:25 a.m.

Thursday – No activities;

Friday – No activities.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 20 – September 24

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday – Baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with French dressing, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Burger stew, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, cornbread, fruit;

Thursday – Pork loin, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, strawberry yogurt;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, whole wheat toast, orange juice.