Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 25 – October 29.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Fried chicken, potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, peach crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chili, cornbread, fruit, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice pilaf, carrots, pudding, French onion soup;

Thursday – Hot roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, cookies, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday –Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – P-3 Partners Halloween fun and costume contest; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY

Saturday – Halloween dance, 5-10 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 25 – October 29.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Lemon cod, roasted zucchini and red potatoes;

Tuesday – Chicken broccoli bake with wild rice;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes; – Activity: Open craft, 10:30 a.m.;

Thursday – Chicken tacos, refried beans, corn salad;

Friday – Mummy dogs, pasta salad.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 25 – October 29.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken, steamed rice, cooked carrots, green salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fruit;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY.