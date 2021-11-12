Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken/broccoli and rice casserole, beet salad, bran muffin, honeydew melon, potato soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, corn chowder;

Wednesday – Baked pork chops, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, cantaloupe chunks, asparagus soup;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, yogurt pie, cabbage soup;

Friday – Swedish meatballs over noodles, carrots, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, chicken and rice soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Art of Medicare seminar info and open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1:30 p.m.;

Friday – Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Baked chicken;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread;

Wednesday – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots;

Thursday – Parmesan-crusted cod, sweet potatoes;

Friday – Reuben sandwich, potato salad.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, fresh salad;

Tuesday – Chicken pot pie, garden salad with dressing, yogurt, fruit;

Wednesday – Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fresh green salad;

Thursday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza with red peppers and onions, garden salad with Italian dressing;

Friday – Homemade pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.