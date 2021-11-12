Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Chicken/broccoli and rice casserole, beet salad, bran muffin, honeydew melon, potato soup;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, corn chowder;
Wednesday – Baked pork chops, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, cantaloupe chunks, asparagus soup;
Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, yogurt pie, cabbage soup;
Friday – Swedish meatballs over noodles, carrots, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, chicken and rice soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Art of Medicare seminar info and open enrollment, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1:30 p.m.;
Friday – Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Baked chicken;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread;
Wednesday – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots;
Thursday – Parmesan-crusted cod, sweet potatoes;
Friday – Reuben sandwich, potato salad.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, fresh salad;
Tuesday – Chicken pot pie, garden salad with dressing, yogurt, fruit;
Wednesday – Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fresh green salad;
Thursday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza with red peppers and onions, garden salad with Italian dressing;
Friday – Homemade pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.