Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 11 – May 15.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pork and peas, rice, carrots, salad, chocolate pudding;

Tuesday – Penne and chicken, zucchini, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Wednesday – Philly cheese steak, potatoes, coleslaw, yogurt pie;

Thursday – Lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, peas, rice pudding, fruit;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach crisp.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 11 – May 15.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 11 – May 15.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, creamy coleslaw, lemon pie; ** COMMODITIES PICKUP**

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken quarter, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, corn muffin, creamy coleslaw, pears, birthday cake;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – French toast casserole with cream cheese and fruit, red potatoes with veggies, crisp low-sodium bacon, apple juice.