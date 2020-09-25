90°F
Senior Menus

September 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 28 – October 2.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken parmesan, salad, green beans, pineapple;

Tuesday – Roast beef sub, low-sodium chips, tomato/artichoke salad, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit;

Thursday – Turkey bacon wraps, peas, beet salad, bread pudding, soup;

Friday – Stuffed pork chop, gravy, glazed carrots, fruit, pudding.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 28 – October 2.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, as of 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 28 – October 2.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Oven fried catfish, herbed red potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, fruit;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe on bun, oven fries, steamed veggies, garden salad, fruit;

Wednesday – Chicken stroganoff, egg noodles, green peas, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – NO MENU INFORMATION AVAILABLE

Friday – NO MENU INFORMATION AVAILABLE

