Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Baked pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken with penne pasta, veggie blend, whole wheat roll, peach, soup;

Wednesday – Shish-kebab, rice pilaf, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, applesauce;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, squash, salad, fruit, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.

They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00

will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef chili, cornbread, steamed carrots, fruit;

Tuesday – Oven-baked chicken, red herbed potatoes, mixed veggies, peanut butter cookie;

Wednesday – Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, applesauce;

Thursday – Baked potato with chili/cheese/sour cream, garden salad, brownie;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, hash brown casserole, fruit, orange juice.