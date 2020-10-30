79°F
Senior Menus

October 30, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Baked pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken with penne pasta, veggie blend, whole wheat roll, peach, soup;

Wednesday – Shish-kebab, rice pilaf, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, applesauce;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, squash, salad, fruit, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.

They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00

will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef chili, cornbread, steamed carrots, fruit;

Tuesday – Oven-baked chicken, red herbed potatoes, mixed veggies, peanut butter cookie;

Wednesday – Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, applesauce;

Thursday – Baked potato with chili/cheese/sour cream, garden salad, brownie;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, hash brown casserole, fruit, orange juice.

