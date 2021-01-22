44°F
Community

Senior Menus

January 22, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 25 – January 29.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spinach lasagna, carrots, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Tuesday – Chicken tender wrap with lettuce/tomato/cheese/ranch dressing, cauliflower, pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Swiss steak, noodles, mixed veggies, garlic bread, fruit, cookies;

Thursday – Hawaiian kielbasa with peppers and onions on hard roll, scalloped potatoes, peas, peaches, soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, squash, salad, yogurt with fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 25 – January 29

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 25 – January 29.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ pork on a bun, ranch beans, diced tomato salad, peach dump cake;

Wednesday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, garden salad, cookie;

Thursday – Homemade chicken and dumplings, crisp green salad, walnut cinnamon apple bake;

Friday – French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, fruit, orange juice.

