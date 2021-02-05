Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 8 – February 12.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, carrot cake, soup;

Wednesday – Tuna casserole, corn, whole wheat bread, cookie;

Thursday – Hamburgers with lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, mixed veggies, pudding, soup;

Friday – Kahlua pork, cabbage, rice, pineapple cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 8 – February 12

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – French dip on roll, grilled zucchini, oven-baked fries, autumn apple salad;

Tuesday – Midwest Salisbury steak with egg noodles, 3-bean salad, biscuit, Jell-O;

Wednesday – Ritz baked chicken, steamed broccoli, cucumber salad, French roll, apple crisp;

Thursday – Lasagna, steamed spinach, garlic bread, bread pudding;

Friday – Valentine’s Day Party: Pizza, potato salad, roasted veggies, garlic knots, cake and ice cream.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 8 – February 12.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Ham sliced with pineapple, potatoes au gratin, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, dinner roll;

Wednesday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium low-fat Italian dressing;

Thursday – Beef taquitos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, broccoli/cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh strawberries with whipped cream, orange juice.