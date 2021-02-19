39°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Senior Menus

February 19, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, salad, yogurt pie;

Tuesday – Shoya chicken, rice, corn, salad, muffin, soup;

Wednesday – Stuffed rigatoni, spinach salad, garlic bread, fruit, brownie;

Thursday – Swiss steak, baked potato, sour cream and chives, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, soup;

Friday – Pork and peas, rice pilaf, broccoli salad, pudding.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea.

Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Sloppy Joes, tater tots, green beans, German chocolate cake;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork with veggies over rice, layered Jell-O salad, roll;

Wednesday – Salmon patties, steamed peapods with water chestnuts, macaroni salad, autumn apple salad, cookie;

Thursday – Spaghetti and meatballs, baked zucchini, garlic bread, cheesecake;

Friday – Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, Mexican salad, wedding cookies, fresh fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit cup;

Tuesday – French bread pizza with veggies and sausage, oven baked fries, garden salad with dressing;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, oven-roasted cauliflower, garden salad with dressing, spice cake;

Thursday – Chicken broccoli rice casserole, steamed green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;

Friday – **Breakfast** Waffles with syrup, egg casserole with cheese, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia, left, and Kasey Dilger show off ...
Nicosia, Dilger win Randyland Ringer Roundup
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It doesn’t take much to get horseshoes pitchers out of the house, and the promise of good weather in January was enough to draw 20 pitchers to an impromptu doubles tournament at Randy Salzwimmer’s home.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior Maddy Souza has signed to p ...
Souza going into the fire at Casper College
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nobody can accuse Maddy Souza of not knowing what she will be facing when she starts school at Casper College in Wyoming.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Satur ...
Neese, Attebery win divisions in PVTBC 9-pin no-tap tournament
Staff Report

Mary Neese and Annette Attebery won their divisions and Attebery and Troy Smith Jr. won side pots Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.