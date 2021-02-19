Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.
Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, salad, yogurt pie;
Tuesday – Shoya chicken, rice, corn, salad, muffin, soup;
Wednesday – Stuffed rigatoni, spinach salad, garlic bread, fruit, brownie;
Thursday – Swiss steak, baked potato, sour cream and chives, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, soup;
Friday – Pork and peas, rice pilaf, broccoli salad, pudding.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.
The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.
Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea.
Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Sloppy Joes, tater tots, green beans, German chocolate cake;
Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork with veggies over rice, layered Jell-O salad, roll;
Wednesday – Salmon patties, steamed peapods with water chestnuts, macaroni salad, autumn apple salad, cookie;
Thursday – Spaghetti and meatballs, baked zucchini, garlic bread, cheesecake;
Friday – Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, Mexican salad, wedding cookies, fresh fruit.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 22 – February 26.
The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.
Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit cup;
Tuesday – French bread pizza with veggies and sausage, oven baked fries, garden salad with dressing;
Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, oven-roasted cauliflower, garden salad with dressing, spice cake;
Thursday – Chicken broccoli rice casserole, steamed green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;
Friday – **Breakfast** Waffles with syrup, egg casserole with cheese, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.