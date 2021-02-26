Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 1 – March 5.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit;

Tuesday – Tortellini Alfredo, garlic bread, asparagus, cake, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken tender wrap, lettuce/tomato/cheese, ranch dressing, zucchini, applesauce;

Thursday – Pork chops, mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, salad, mixed berries, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, white rice, cucumber salad, frozen yogurt dessert.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 1 – March 5

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Country fried steak, twice-baked potatoes, corn, autumn apple salad, French roll;

Tuesday – Chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, roasted red potatoes, spinach salad, pears;

Wednesday – Mushroom baked pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, carrot salad, applesauce;

Thursday – Turkey pot pie with peas and carrots, mixed green salad, French roll, Jell-O parfait;

Friday – Parmesan-encrusted cod, rice pilaf, layered salad, French roll, cheesecake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 1 – March 5.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, roasted potatoes, corn muffin, green beans, coleslaw, apple dessert;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed rice, fruit, cookie;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, brownies;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage, veggies, egg noodles, steamed green beans, yogurt;

Friday – **Breakfast** Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice.