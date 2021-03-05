Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 8 – March 12.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, mashed sweet potato, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, squash, orange-spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, broccoli, pineapple;

Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, corn, soup;

Friday – Crab salad on lettuce, hard-boiled eggs , tomato wedges, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 8 – March 12

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Tuna casserole with peas, spinach salad, fresh fruit salad, biscuit, cookie;

Tuesday – Stir fry beef with broccoli, pot stickers, fried rice, butterscotch pudding;

Wednesday – French dip on a roll, oven-baked fries, broccoli salad, apple crisp;

Thursday – Soft tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, Mexican salad, Sopapilla cheesecake pie;

Friday – Chicken salad on croissant, pickles and chips, ice cream, banana nut muffin.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 8 – March 12

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, potato salad, applesauce, mixed green salad;

Tuesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, cookie;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bread, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, yogurt;

Friday – **Breakfast** Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.