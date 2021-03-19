Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 22 – March 26.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Hot Dog, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cookies;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, oranges, soup;

Friday- Tuna casserole, salad, peas and carrots, Jell-O with fruit;

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 22 – March 26

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Hungarian goulash, baked sweet potatoes, colorful salad, French roll, spice cake;

Tuesday – Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, roasted zucchini, cornbread, peach cobbler;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, steamed broccoli, cranberry sauce;

Thursday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini and mushrooms, garlic bread, mixed green salad, apricots;

Friday – Lemon baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, biscuit, strawberry trifle.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 22 – March 26

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, fruit, cookie;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, carrots, fresh green salad with ranch dressing, yogurt;

Wednesday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetables, coleslaw, Birthday Cake;

Thursday – Pork Verde with beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;

Friday – **Breakfast** Scrambled eggs, biscuit and sausage gravy, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.